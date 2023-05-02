Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 2, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from May 2, 2023.

1What’s New to Streaming in May 2023

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this May 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.

2Ribbon Cutting: Southern Spoon in Smyrna

Southern Spoon
Photo by Rutherford Chamber

 

Southern Spoon held its ribbon-cutting celebration on April 21, 2023, at 1303 Plaza Dr. in Smyrna. Read more.

3Draft Grades: What They’re Saying About the Titans Draft Class

Draft Grades What They're Saying About the Titans Draft Class

 

The draft picks are in, six of them in all. Read more.

4Blake Shelton Makes Surprise Visit to Ole Red at Nashville International Airport

photo courtesy of Nashville International Airport

 

Travelers at Nashville International Airport were surprised with a performance by Blake Shelton. Read more.

5Mark Your Calendar for Jazzfest at The Fountains at Gateway This May

Jazzfest
Photo from carpeartista.com

The 2023 Jazzfest is coming to The Fountains At Gateway (Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, Tennessee) on Saturday, May 6th. Read more.

