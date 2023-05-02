Mt. Juliet Singer Oliver Steele Moves to Top 8 on American Idol

Mount Juliet resident Oliver Steele has made it through another round at American Idol.

On the latest Idol round, each contestant was given a choice of three songs to perform. Steele’s list included two John Mayer songs and one from Radiohead. Steele performed Radiohead’s “High and Dry” during the show. When it came to who America voted for, Steele was not picked.

In the last few moments of the show, it was judge Katy Perry who saved Steele, making him part of the top 8 contestants.

Steele shared on social media, “I am in disbelief to be here right now. Thank you @katyperry, @lionelrichie and @lukebryan for keeping me in the #top8. It’s not over till it’s over.”

The show returns on Sunday, May 7th on ABC at 7 pm.