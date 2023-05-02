Mark Your Calendar for Jazzfest at The Fountains at Gateway This May

The 2023 Jazzfest is coming to The Fountains At Gateway (Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, Tennessee) on Saturday, May 6th from 10:00 am-6:00 with Student & Professional Bands on Two Stages.
This event is Free to the Public, Bring a Chair, No Coolers.
Main Stage:
10:00 Wendel Werner & Terry Schmidt Jazz Duo
11:15 Stage MC Mr. Thom Christy
11:30 LaVergne High Jazz Band
12:00 Rockvale High Jazz Band
12:30 Riverdale High Jazz Band
1:00 Central Magnet Jazz Band
1:30 Oakland High Jazz Band
2:00 Vinnie and the Hitmen
3:00 Siegel High Jazz Band
3:30 Blackman High Jazz Band
4:00 Smyrna High Jazz Band
5:00 First Fruit Jazz Project-(Fusion Jazz)
Middle School Stage:
11:00 Victory Drumline
11:30 Stewart’s Creek Middle Jazz Band
12:00 Rocky Fork Middle Jazz Band
12:30 Rockvale Middle Jazz Band
1:00 St. Rose Jazz Band
1:30 PCA Jazz Band
2:00 Vinnie and the Hitmen-(Main stage)
3:00 Blackman Middle Jazz Band
3:30 Oakland Middle Jazz Band
For more information click HERE.
For more local events like Jazzfest visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/