Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 23, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 23, 2023.
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the individual pictured below who was involved in a theft at Walmart in Smyrna. Read more.
Looking for some fun this weekend? Here’s some events happening around the Rutherford County area. Read more.
The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Richard Allen Davis. Davis, age 58, is the managing partner of pizza chain, Music City Pieworks, doing business as Pie Five Pizza. Read more.
From June 27th to July 7th, there will be a lane closure in Smyrna on Old Nashville Highway from approximately the LaVergne City Limits to the Lowes entrance. Read more.
The driver who sped off during a traffic stop, striking and injuring an officer on June 20, 2023 has been arrested. One passenger was also arrested for lying to police. Read more.