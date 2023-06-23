Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 23, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from June 23, 2023.

1Smyrna Police Search for Walmart Thief

 

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the individual pictured below who was involved in a theft at Walmart in Smyrna. Read more.

2Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for some fun this weekend? Here’s some events happening around the Rutherford County area. Read more.

3Middle Tennessee Businessman Arrested on Tax Charges

pie five pizza

The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Richard Allen Davis. Davis, age 58, is the managing partner of pizza chain, Music City Pieworks, doing business as Pie Five Pizza. Read more.

4Traffic Alert: Lane on Old Nashville Highway to Close for a Week

 

From June 27th to July 7th, there will be a lane closure in Smyrna on Old Nashville Highway from approximately the LaVergne City Limits to the Lowes entrance. Read more.

5Driver, Passenger Arrested After Murfreesboro Officer Hit by Car

William Kress, Carrie Champion
William Kress, Carrie Champion, Photo- Murfreesboro TN Police Department

 

The driver who sped off during a traffic stop, striking and injuring an officer on June 20, 2023 has been arrested. One passenger was also arrested for lying to police. Read more.

