Driver, Passenger Arrested After Murfreesboro Officer Hit by Car

The driver who sped off during a traffic stop, striking and injuring an officer on June 20, 2023 has been arrested. One passenger was also arrested for lying to police.

William Kress, 22, was taken into custody by Shelbyville Police on June 21. Murfreesboro police investigators charged Kress with aggravated assault on a first responder, felony evading with substantial risk of injury or death, identity theft, resist stop, halt, frisk, and driving on a suspended license.

Police determined that Carrie Champion, 22, gave information to deceive police. Champion was arrested and charged with filing a false report.

Kress is being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on $37,500 bond.

Champion was released on $3,500 bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on August 21.

