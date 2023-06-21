Murfreesboro Police Officer Hit By Car During Traffic Stop

A Murfreesboro Police officer was taken to the hospital on June 20, 2023 after being struck by a car during a traffic stop.

The officer was assisting another officer and a recruit on a traffic stop on Old Fort Pkwy. and Chaffin Place around 8:30 p.m.

The driver of the green 1997 Honda Civic sped away striking the officer who was standing on the passenger side. The officer was taken to the hospital to be medically evaluated. He was alert and talking.

The driver and two of the passengers got out of the car on I-24 near the New Salem Hwy exit.

A forth passenger, a female, drove the car to the Joe B. Jackson Pkwy Walmart. She was detained by officers.

Police have identified the male driver and the other male and female passengers.

Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are assisting with the search for the three people.