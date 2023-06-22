Local American Idol Oliver Steele to Perform in Franklin

The Mount Juliet resident who appeared on American Idol, Oliver Steele, will perform a free live show in the Westhaven neighborhood of Franklin this weekend.

Taking place on Sunday, June 25 at 6 pm kicking off with Lily Grace followed by Steele at 7 pm. Find the show at Paddle Dog located by the lake at Westhaven, 1006 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin.

Steele performed at Paddle Dog in April ahead of his first appearance on American Idol. He won over the judges and fans during his American Idol journey, making it into the top eight.

During the finale, Steele returned to perform “Need a Favor” with Jelly Roll, both artists are from the Middle Tennessee area. In a social media post, Steele shared, ”That has to be one of the funnest, most bad@ss feeling performances I’ve ever done!!! @jellyroll615 thank you so much for being so welcoming and offering so much wisdom, guidance, and brotherly love. Looking forward to hanging with you some more back home in the 615!! Let’s make some music, brother!!!”

During CMA Fest, Steele performed with Iam Tongi and The Valentine.