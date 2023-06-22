Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 22, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from June 22, 2023.

1Woman Allegedly Scans Pepsi for Three TVs at Walmart Self-Checkout in Murfreesboro

 

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case. Read more.

2VIDEO: Several Car Break-Ins Reported in Rutherford Co. Neighborhoods


Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding several auto burglaries and thefts committed in the early morning hours of June 8 in the Christiana area. Read more.

3Two Accused of Stealing From Academy Sports in Smyrna

 

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two individuals who were involved in a felony theft at Academy Sports in Smyrna. Read more.

4Two Arrested After Drugs, Stolen Car Located in Mt. Juliet

 

A man and a woman are behind bars after allegedly driving a stolen car in Mt. Juliet on June 20. Read more.

5Murfreesboro Police Search for Man in Fraud Case

 

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in an attempted fraud case. Read more.

