Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 22, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 22, 2023.
Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case. Read more.
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding several auto burglaries and thefts committed in the early morning hours of June 8 in the Christiana area. Read more.
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two individuals who were involved in a felony theft at Academy Sports in Smyrna. Read more.
A man and a woman are behind bars after allegedly driving a stolen car in Mt. Juliet on June 20. Read more.
Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in an attempted fraud case. Read more.