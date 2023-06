A man and a woman are behind bars after allegedly driving a stolen car in Mt. Juliet on June 20.

On Tuesday, Officers were alerted to a 2011 Toyota Camry that was stolen from Nashville on May 1.

Officers intercepted the car on Mt. Juliet Rd near I-40.

An adult male and female, also in possession of a handgun, cocaine, and marijuana, were arrested.

