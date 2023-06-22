WEATHER 6-22-23-2023 Drying Out

Pop-up scattered garden variety storms may happen for some, but, looks like we are going to dry out for a couple of days.

Today A slight chance of showers between 2pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.

Friday A slight chance of showers between noon and 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.