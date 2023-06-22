Hockey and Country Music Stars Gather in Nashville for 2023 NHL Awards



NEW YORK (JUNE 21, 2023) – The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a lineup of hockey stars, country music artists and entertainers that will serve as presenters for the 2023 NHL Awards™ on Monday, June 26. Hosted by country music superstar, Dierks Bentley , the celebration of the League’s best regular-season performances will be broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on TNT in the U.S. and Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada, at 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET. Tickets to the event are available for purchase here. (Watch the show trailer here.)

This year’s scheduled presenters include Hockey Hall of Famers Willie O’Ree and Mark Messier; Nashville Predators legend Pekka Rinne; country music artists Jessie James Decker, LOCASH, Dustin Lynch, Trevor Rosen (Old Dominion), Darius Rucker, Jelly Roll and Trisha Yearwood; two-time Olympic medalist Sarah Nurse; Predators General Manager David Poile; comedian Nate Bargatze; WWE Superstar Sheamus; and broadcasters David Amber, Caroline Cameron and Anson Carter.

A panel of broadcasters including TNT analysts Paul Bissonnette, Liam McHugh and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman will be joined by special guests to provide live commentary from the stage.

Knox Bentley, a budding hockey player and the son of host Dierks Bentley, will serve as a special correspondent.

Bandleader John Bohlinger will entertain the audience throughout the show with his house band, JB and the Lady Byngs, and special appearances by musical artists, including Brett Kissel, MacKenzie Porter and Alana Springsteen.

Dean Smith, winner of the 2023 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Hyundai in Canada, will help present the U.S. winner. Each award is given to an individual who – through the sport of hockey – has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society.

The 2023 NHL Awards broadcast will reveal the winners of 13 regular-season awards in a wide range of categories, including most valuable player (Hart Trophy), outstanding goaltender (Vezina Trophy), outstanding defenseman (Norris Trophy) and outstanding rookie (Calder Trophy); the Ted Lindsay Award, which is presented annually to the “most outstanding player” in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), will also be awarded.

NHL Network™, NHL.com and NHL Social™ will provide comprehensive coverage of the 2023 NHL Awards™. Fans can follow the festivities across the NHL’s social media channels via the official hashtag #NHLAwards.