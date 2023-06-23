The Heart of Texas Roadshow is Coming to Nashville

The Heart of Texas Roadshow will be staged at The Troubadour at 2416 Music Valley Drive in Nashville, on Saturday, July 15. The show begins at 2:00 PM and admission is $20 per person. Tickets are now on sale at heartoftexascountry.com. Tickets will also be available at the door the day of the performance for $25. The entertainment this year will be full of traditional country music entertainers including Darrell McCall, Tony Booth, Mona McCall, Bobby G. Rice, Diane McCall, Margie Singleton, Joe Rucker, Dean Holman, Chase Dawson, a special guest appearance by Lulu Roman, and more! Texas Country Music Disc Jockey Hall of Famer Tracy Pitcox will host the event.

The Malpass Brothers will take the stage of The Troubadour on Sunday, July 16 at 5:30 PM for a separate show where they will entertain fans with their classic country sounds, rhinestone suits, and likely a surprise or two you won’t want to miss.

“We have enjoyed our opportunity to perform at the Troubadour during the last several years,” Heart of Texas Records President Tracy Pitcox said. “Our Heart of Texas Roadshow presents some incredible Traditional Country Music Artists performing some of their biggest hits. We look forward to bringing some great Texas-style music back to Nashville.”

Darrell McCall is a legendary Texas dance hall entertainer with many hits to his credit including “Dreams of A Dreamer,” “It’s The Water,” “There’s Still A Lot of Love In San Antone,” and his duet with Willie Nelson on “Lily Dale.” His latest album is “Keeping With Tradition.” Darrell’s wife Mona will also join him on stage.

Tony Booth gained fame by working for Buck Owens as a frontman and bass player. He branched out on his own with major hits including “Cinderella,” “Keys In The Mailbox,” “Close Up The Honkytonks,” and “Lonesome 7-7203.” His latest project is titled “The Other Side of Love.”

Canadian-born Mona McCall began her career in her teens. She later joined the Audrey Williams band as a drummer and later was featured on the Buck Owens show.

Diane McCall recorded the hit song “My Imagination” on Mega Records and toured the country as part of the Charlie Louvin show. She recorded her first full-length album for Heart of Texas Records and was inducted into the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame in 2022.

Louisiana Hayride Star Margie Singleton was the first female to record a duet album with Country Music Hall of Famer George Jones. She also enjoyed great success with her Faron Young duets including the Justin Tubb penned “Keeping Up With the Joneses” and “No Thanks I Just Had One.”

For more information about the Heart of Texas Country Music Association, log on to heartoftexascountry.com.