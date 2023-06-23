Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Movie Under The Stars

Saturday, June 24, 2023, 8:00 PM - 10:15 PM

Fountains at Gateway

1500 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN

Enjoy a movie with Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation at a park near you every week this summer until July 29! This week’s movie is Princess and the Frog. This event is free for all ages and there will be food trucks on site. You can bring your blankets and/or lawn chairs along with your own food if you prefer. Each movie starts at dark.

