Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for some fun this weekend? Here’s some events happening around the Rutherford County area.
1Movie Under The Stars
Saturday, June 24, 2023, 8:00 PM - 10:15 PM
Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Enjoy a movie with Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation at a park near you every week this summer until July 29! This week’s movie is Princess and the Frog. This event is free for all ages and there will be food trucks on site. You can bring your blankets and/or lawn chairs along with your own food if you prefer. Each movie starts at dark.
2Boat Day at the Manson Pike Trailhead
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Manson Pike (Searcy) Trailhead
1208 Searcy Street, Murfreesboro, TN
Free kayak and canoe rides are provided for all ages, along with personal flotation devices for safety. Learn more about kayaking and other non-motorized water vessels on the Stones River and other local waterways! Try out different models of kayaks in a controlled environment. Free for all ages. Minors must be accompanied by parents.
3First-Aid for Mental Health Youth Wellness Expo
Saturday, June 24, 2023 11 AM – 3 AM
MTSU’s Miller Education Center
503 E. Bell St.
Middle Tennessee State University is partnering with R.I.S.E. Coalition to host the inaugural First-Aid for Mental Health Youth Wellness Expo. There will be food, giveaways and engaging activities for all ages. And nearly two dozen vendors will be on hand, including the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center, Child Advocacy Center, MTSU counseling resources, private counseling practices, among others. The event is free and open to the public.
4SemiVinyl at Seasons of Murfreesboro
Friday, June 24, 2023, 8 PM – 12 AM
Seasons of Murfreesboro Restaurant & Lounge
2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN
Sing and dance to your favorite 70s/80s tunes from Nashville’s premier tribute to arena rock! Nashville-based SemiVinyl is comprised of seasoned music professionals, dedicated to recreating some of the greatest songs ever recorded. This show is more than just a performance! It’s a time capsule of one of the most creative and influential decades in rock and roll history.
5Darren’s Heart in Motion Car and Bike Show
Saturday, June 24, 2023 8 AM – 1:30 PM
SRM Concrete
1000 Hollingshead Circle, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Darren Welker Servant Heart Fund invites you to this fundraiser event this weekend. Whether you’re a motorcycle fanatic or a classic car enthusiast, all are welcome to join the fun and competitions of the day. The entry fee for the show is $20 (spectators are free). There will be door prize giveaways, a 50/50 drawing, and the first 50 entries receive a commemorative dash plaque. There will also be food on site.