OBITUARY: Judy Ann Lipetri

Judy Ann Lipetri, age 74, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at her residence.

She was born in McMinnville, TN and lived most of her life in Murfreesboro.

Judy was a graduate from Murfreesboro Central High and a member of Grace Church in Franklin.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Thurman Jones and Mildred Jones; and, brother, Thurman Jones, Jr.

She is survived by her husband Calvin Lipetri; daughters, Becky (Mark) Minnick, Teresa (Jeff) Tune; sisters, Francis Smotherman, Faye Stubblefield, Lula Mae Glover; and grandchildren, Shawn Melton, Josh Tune, Taylor Minnick and Haley Minnick.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, June 26, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Rev. Bill Sasser officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/