OBITUARY: Jeramie Hill

Jeramie Hill, age 45, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at his residence.

He was born in Lebanon and lived all of his life in Rutherford County.

Jeramie was preceded in death by his father, Elgin Don Hill.

He is survived by his mother, Stella Regina Wilson Wallace; son, Ethan Donavan Hill; daughters, Brittany Nicole Peckham, Kayla Jean Peckham, Elizabeth Renee Jensen; brother, Darrell Tate Owens; sisters, Kelli Leann Brewer, Breanna Mit-chell Robertson, Karla Renee Fields and Hannah Marie Hill.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM until time of memorial service at 7:00 PM, Monday, June 26, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

