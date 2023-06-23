When You Can Shoot Fireworks in Smyrna

Independence Day is near and as a reminder, Smyrna’s Municipal Code permits the discharge of fireworks during the following times:

July 3: 9am – 10pm

July 4: 9am – 11pm

July 5: 9am – 10pm

For safety precautions, the following are tips you should follow to prevent injuries or fires involving fireworks:

1. Keep a bucket of water and a functioning water hose nearby

2. Never allow young children to handle fireworks

3. Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from vehicles

4. Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

5. Anyone using fireworks should wear protective eyewear

6. Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

7. Never point or throw fireworks at another person

8. Light one firework at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

9. Never ignite fireworks in a container

10. Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

11. Soak both used and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding