From June 27th to July 7th, there will be a lane closure in Smyrna on Old Nashville Highway from approximately the LaVergne City Limits to the Lowes entrance.

Twow-ay traffic will be maintained during operations with the closure opened back up each evening. There will be no closures from July 1st to July 4th.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Public Works Dept. @ 615-459-9766.