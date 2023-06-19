Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 19, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from June 19, 2023.

1Photos: Murfreesboro’s 2023 Juneteenth Celebration

murfreesboro juneteenth
Photo by Lee Rennick

 

While Juneteenth has only been a national holiday for the last few years, folks in Murfreesboro have been celebrating with an annual community event for 20 years. This year was the largest festival there has ever been, although it has been steadily growing over the last few years. Read more.

2Charming Cartersville, Georgia Offers a Big Serving of Small-town Charm

The charcuterie board at Largos is loaded with fresh local cheeses and meats. Photo by Anne Braly

 

As the city of Atlanta expands in all directions, engulfing small towns in its wake, the city of Cartersville has managed to maintain its own identity, creating a sense of place with a remarkable history, amazing museums, friendly people and a delicious food scene that has made it a dining destination. Read more.

3Multiple Black Bear Sightings Reported in Middle Tennessee

Photo From TWRA

There have been several reports of black bear sightings in Middle Tennessee. Read more.

4In Case You Missed it: Photos from the Great Tennessee Air Show

great tennessee air show
Photo by Lee Rennick

 

The Great Tennessee Air Show presented by Nissan took place June 10 – 11 in Smyrna. Read more.

5Three Teens Identified in Fatal Car Crash in Nashville

 

Three Franklin teenagers were killed in a car crash in Nashville on June 18, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.

