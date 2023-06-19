Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 19, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 19, 2023.
While Juneteenth has only been a national holiday for the last few years, folks in Murfreesboro have been celebrating with an annual community event for 20 years. This year was the largest festival there has ever been, although it has been steadily growing over the last few years.
As the city of Atlanta expands in all directions, engulfing small towns in its wake, the city of Cartersville has managed to maintain its own identity, creating a sense of place with a remarkable history, amazing museums, friendly people and a delicious food scene that has made it a dining destination.
There have been several reports of black bear sightings in Middle Tennessee.
The Great Tennessee Air Show presented by Nissan took place June 10 – 11 in Smyrna.
Three Franklin teenagers were killed in a car crash in Nashville on June 18, 2023, according to WKRN.