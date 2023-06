Hokkaido Ramen House is opening soon in Murfreesboro!

The ramen house will feature a full-service dining room located at 521 NW Broad Street, the former home of Local Taco.

The restaurant offers a wide variety of authentic Japanese ramen dishes, fresh sushi, rice dishes, and a variety of boba/bubble/galaxy teas.

Some of their most popular specialty menu selections are the Gyoza and Bang Bang Shrimp and the Spicy Beef Ramen.

There is no set opening date for Hokkaido Ramen House at this time.