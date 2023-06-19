Three Teens Identified in Fatal Car Crash in Nashville

Three Franklin teenagers were killed in a car crash in Nashville on June 18, 2023, according to WKRN.

Police responded to the crash near the intersection of Sidco Drive and Powell Avenue just after 12:00 a.m. on Sunday

According to Nashville Police, an officer attempted to pull over a group of street racers in a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro on Powell Avenue. The driver failed to stop, which cause the officer to deactivate the pursuit.

The alleged street racers reportedly crashed a short time after. Police say the Camaro went through a stop sign at Powell Avenue and Sidco Drive and eventually left the roadway and struck a railroad track berm.

The impact caused the Camaro to go airborne and it eventually went through a fence and landed in between two semi-trailers in a parking lot on the railroad property

The three teens, identified as 18-year-old Jeffrie Prendergast, 18-year-old Jonathan Jesus Bravo and 19-year-old Jordan Posantes, were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately released.