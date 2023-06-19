Man Found Safe After Going Missing in Lebanon

UPDATE: 4:25 P.M. June 19 – Mr. Williams has been located.

The Lebanon Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, Paul Williams.

Mr. Williams was last seen at Cedarcroft on the morning of June 19th and is believed to have left on foot.

Mr. Williams is 5’4″, 185 pounds, and was wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Mr. Williams’ location is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323 or Det. Wigger at 615-453-4365.