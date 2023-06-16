Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 16, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
1213

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 16, 2023.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

 

Below are five events happening in Rutherford County this weekend. Read more.

2La Vergne Police Search for CVS Theft Suspect

 

 

The La Vergne Police Department is looking for help to identify a theft suspect. Read more.

3Multiple Black Bear Sightings Reported in Middle Tennessee

Photo From TWRA

There have been several reports of black bear sightings in Middle Tennessee. Read more.

4Murfreesboro Police Ask for Witnesses of Two Car Crash to Come Forward

 

The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are asking for people who witnessed or know facts about the serious injury two-car crash on Joe B. Jackson Pkwy on Thursday, June 8 to come forward and give official statements. Read more.

5Police Identify Man Who Fell From Downtown Nashville Hotel

 

A man fell to his death outside a hotel in Downtown Nashville overnight on June 15, 2023, Fox17 reports. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here