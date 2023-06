A man fell to his death outside a hotel in Downtown Nashville overnight on June 15, 2023, Fox17 reports.

Metro Nashville Police responded to the incident around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning at the Union Station Hotel on the 1000 block of Broadway.

Authorities believe the man, identified as 25-year-old Benjamin Cafolla, accidentally fell from a ledge at the hotel entrance. Preliminary indicates that Cafolla was not a guest at the hotel.

This death investigation is ongoing.