Nashville Soccer Club Introduces Specialty License Plates, Now Available for Pre-order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 14, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today that for the first time ever, fans can pre-order Nashville SC branded license plates for $35 each by clicking on this link. The deadline to pre-order the plates is Friday, June 28. A mock-up visual of the plate can be found via the attachment.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the NSC Community Fund, a component of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, whose mission is to enrich and enhance the communities served by Major League Soccer and Nashville SC in the areas of youth, health and inclusion.

A full breakdown of qualifications can be found below:

Applicants must be a resident of the State of Tennessee

Applicant’s names and addresses must be listed correctly as applicants will receive correspondence in the mail from the Vehicle Services Division about when plate pick up is available

Each plateholder will receive a unique set of alpha and numerical digits assigned as the license plate number, which is at the discretion of the Vehicle Services Division

Personalized plates are not available at this time but will be available at a later date. Please contact the Vehicle Services Division for more specific information

Limit one deposit per submission. If you’d like additional plates, please complete the submission process for each plate