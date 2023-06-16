Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Below are five events happening in Rutherford County this weekend!

1Murfreesboro Juneteenth Celebration

Photo: City of Murfreesboro

Began on Thursday, June 15 and runs through Saturday, June 17, 2023
Time and Location Varies
City of Murfreesboro

Juneteenth will be observed in Murfreesboro with three events this year. The first event, an Authors’ Night, took place on Thursday, June 15.

The remaining events include a networking mixer and a Juneteenth Celebration.

• Kaleidoscope is a networking mixer where small businesses and organizations will be providing a diverse collection of information and resources for the mind, body and soul. It will take place on Friday, June 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m at the Patterson Park Community Center, 521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
• Juneteenth Celebration will take place Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center. Activities include a kids’ zone, food vendors, artists, and live music and dancing.

Learn more here

2Movie Under The Stars – Captain America, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

City of Murfreesboro
Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Enjoy a movie with Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation at a park near you every week this summer until July 29! This event is free for all ages and there will be food trucks on site! You can bring your blankets and/or lawn chairs along with your own food if you prefer. Each movie starts at dark. This weeks movies will be:

Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle – Friday, June 16 at the Patterson Park at 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Captain America – Saturday, June 17 at the Fountains at Gateway at 1500 Medical Center Pkwy

Learn more here

3120 Years of Custom Motorcycle Showcase

Saturday, June 17 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro

As part of the Harley-Davidson 120-year anniversary celebration, Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro is shining a spotlight on all things custom. Earn prizes and giveaways, check out the new 2023 motorcycles, including the 120th Anniversary models and explore the latest parts and accessories to enhance your motorcycle from fender to fender!

Learn more here

4Father’s Day Cookie Decorating Event

Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
OFLOW (Overflow-Brews & Bakes)
115 North Maple Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130

In celebration of Father’s Day, OFLOW is hosting a Cookie Decorating Event for all ages (kids and adults) to decorate cookies for dads and fatherly figures or for yourself! OFLOW will bake delicious homemade cookies and have everything you need to create the personalized cookies. Buy 1 cookie for $5 or 3 for $10. It’s a fun activity for everyone. Stop in from 9 am to 5 pm until the last cookie is sold!

Learn more here

5Hallowed Ground: A Lantern Tour of Stones River National Cemetery

Saturday, June 17 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Stones River National Battlefield

Join a park ranger for an hour-long walk by lantern light through Stones River National Cemetery. Visitors will get a chance to appreciate the human stories housed within the cemetery by listening to soldiers and civilians share their experiences through the letters they wrote and received during the conflict. Reservations are required.

Learn more here

