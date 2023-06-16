Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Below are five events happening in Rutherford County this weekend!
1Murfreesboro Juneteenth Celebration
Began on Thursday, June 15 and runs through Saturday, June 17, 2023
Time and Location Varies
City of Murfreesboro
Juneteenth will be observed in Murfreesboro with three events this year. The first event, an Authors’ Night, took place on Thursday, June 15.
The remaining events include a networking mixer and a Juneteenth Celebration.
• Kaleidoscope is a networking mixer where small businesses and organizations will be providing a diverse collection of information and resources for the mind, body and soul. It will take place on Friday, June 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m at the Patterson Park Community Center, 521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
• Juneteenth Celebration will take place Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center. Activities include a kids’ zone, food vendors, artists, and live music and dancing.
2Movie Under The Stars – Captain America, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
City of Murfreesboro
Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Enjoy a movie with Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation at a park near you every week this summer until July 29! This event is free for all ages and there will be food trucks on site! You can bring your blankets and/or lawn chairs along with your own food if you prefer. Each movie starts at dark. This weeks movies will be:
Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle – Friday, June 16 at the Patterson Park at 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Captain America – Saturday, June 17 at the Fountains at Gateway at 1500 Medical Center Pkwy
3120 Years of Custom Motorcycle Showcase
Saturday, June 17 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro
4Father’s Day Cookie Decorating Event
Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
OFLOW (Overflow-Brews & Bakes)
115 North Maple Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
In celebration of Father’s Day, OFLOW is hosting a Cookie Decorating Event for all ages (kids and adults) to decorate cookies for dads and fatherly figures or for yourself! OFLOW will bake delicious homemade cookies and have everything you need to create the personalized cookies. Buy 1 cookie for $5 or 3 for $10. It’s a fun activity for everyone. Stop in from 9 am to 5 pm until the last cookie is sold!
5Hallowed Ground: A Lantern Tour of Stones River National Cemetery
Saturday, June 17 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Stones River National Battlefield