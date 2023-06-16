Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Murfreesboro Juneteenth Celebration

Began on Thursday, June 15 and runs through Saturday, June 17, 2023

Time and Location Varies

City of Murfreesboro

Juneteenth will be observed in Murfreesboro with three events this year. The first event, an Authors’ Night, took place on Thursday, June 15.

The remaining events include a networking mixer and a Juneteenth Celebration.

• Kaleidoscope is a networking mixer where small businesses and organizations will be providing a diverse collection of information and resources for the mind, body and soul. It will take place on Friday, June 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m at the Patterson Park Community Center, 521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

• Juneteenth Celebration will take place Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center. Activities include a kids’ zone, food vendors, artists, and live music and dancing.

Learn more here