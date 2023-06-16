OBITUARY: Belinda Dianne Pigue Grant

Belinda Dianne Pigue Grant (70) passed away on Monday, June 12th, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. Her final moments were spent peacefully in her home in Murfreesboro, TN surrounded by family.

She is survived by her children Chad (& Laurie) Grant, Amber (& Mark) Dillard, Aaron (& Alecia) Smith, sister Teresa (& Bruce) Randolph, grandchildren Maggie & Libby Lyles, Michael Dillard, Jadyn Grant, Bailey Zale, and Sam Smith.

She is preceded in death by her son Adam Grant, her brother Gregg Pigue, and parents James & Ramona Pigue.

Visitation will be from 4-8 PM, Friday, June 16 at Sellars Funeral Home (2229 N Mount Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet, TN 37122). Also, at Sellars, visitation Saturday morning starting at 9 AM with the service at 10 AM. Graveside service and burial to be held at Noon at Woodlawn Memorial Park (660 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN 37204).

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Grant.

Phone: 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com

