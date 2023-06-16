OBITUARY: Cindy Rhea Zacharias

Cindy Rhea Zacharias, age 64 of Murfreesboro passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her father, R. Donald Clark and was a member of Smyrna Church of Christ. She was a retired Financial Analyst with Bridgestone.

She was very faithful, very energetic with a love of pets, gardening and the outdoors. She mentored other cancer patients and always had a smile to greet you.

Mrs. Zacharias is survived by her husband of 38 years, Vick Zacharias; mother, Iris Marie Clark; brother, Andy Clark and wife Roxayn; sister, Barbie Paul; niece, Kirstie Clark, nephew, Drew Clark.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Smyrna Church of Christ. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM Saturday at Smyrna Church of Christ. Graveside service will be private at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

