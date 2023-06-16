City of Murfreesboro, TDOT Partner on Hwy 96 Improvement Project Beginning June 18

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is scheduled to begin milling, replacing traffic signal detection, and resurfacing Hwy 96 (Old Fort Pkwy/Franklin Road) from the I-24 Interchange to just west of Brinkley Road in Murfreesboro beginning Sunday night, June 18, 2023. The resurfacing is part of a City of Murfreesboro partnership to reconfigure Hwy 96 from five to seven lanes to improve traffic flow.

The City-TDOT roadwork partnership will improve a 3-mile section of State Route (SR) 96 between the I-24 Interchange and Brinkley Road by converting the existing shoulder on both sides of the roadway, providing three (3) travel lanes in each direction. The expected completion date is the end of August 2023 with most work completed during late-night hours. Motorists should expect minor traffic delays when traveling Hwy 96 during overnight hours.

“We are grateful to our partners at the Tennessee Department of Transportation for helping with the widening of this critical section of the east-west corridor through Murfreesboro and onto I-24,” said Public Infrastructure Executive Director Chris Griffith. “We realize that increased vehicular traffic on the fast-growing West side of Murfreesboro occasionally results in backups of rush hour traffic near the Interchange and Cason Lane. Improving this stretch of highway will help ease congestion.”

Rollins Excavating recently added to the shoulder on the north side of the Interchange to help complete the project.