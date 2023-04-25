Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 25, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from April 25, 2023.

1Murfreesboro Police Warns of 911 Scam

Murfreesboro Police Department’s 911 center has received several calls about someone claiming to be a Lieutenant Troy Black with the Murfreesboro Police Department. Read more.

2New Wynonna Judd Documentary to be Released Showing Her Next Chapter After the Death of Naomi Judd

photo courtesy of Paramount +

Paramount+ announced WYNONNA JUDD: BETWEEN HELL AND HALLELUJAH, a feature-length documentary following the legendary singer as she navigates the next phase of her life and career, will premiere exclusively on the service in the U.S. on Wednesday, April 26. Read more.

3Where to Find a Farmers’ Market in Rutherford County

Rutherford County offers a number of Farmers’ Markets that provide locally grown produce, meats, cheeses, and other food items. Some of the markets also allow artists and artisans to sell their products. Read more.

4Woman Injured in Murfreesboro Car Crash

Photo by Jim Boyd

A woman was injured in a car accident on Saturday that knocked out power in the surrounding areas in Murfreesboro. Read more.

5Coming to Prime Video in May 2023

Prime Video streaming service has something for everyone in May 2023. Read more.

