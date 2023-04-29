Titans Select Tulane RB Tyjae Spears in the Third Round of NFL Draft

NASHVILLE – The Titans selected Tulane running back Tyjae Spears in the third round of Friday night’s NFL Draft.

Spears was taken with the 81st overall pick.

“He’s a three-down runner,” Titans General Manager Ran Carthon said of Spears. “He can run between the tackles. He’s elusive, and he can make guys miss as well as contribute in the passing game. He catches the ball well out of the backfield, is a good route-runner. Just another guy who can do it all for us, and you can put him in the game in any situation.”

Spears ran for 1,581 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2022 for the Green Wave, averaging 6.9 yards per carry. He also caught 22 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Spears had a big game in the Cotton Bowl against USC, when he ran for 202 yards and four touchdowns. He was named the Cotton Bowl MVP after the team’s win.

In four college seasons, Spears ran for 2,910 yards and 31 touchdowns while also catching 48 passes for 564 yards and three scores.

Spears was the 2022 American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, when he tied for the FBS lead with 21 scrimmage touchdowns.

“He played a lot of really productive snaps,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of Spears. “He didn’t miss much time at all. He was a full participant throughout the week at the Senior Bowl. I think both of us are comfortable with where we’re at with Tyjae and what his availability will be moving forward.”

