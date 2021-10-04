Cover image: George Walker IV/The Tennessean

The Tennessee Titans lost to the previously winless New York Jets 24-27 on Sunday.

Let me repeat that, in case you didn’t get the message the first time.

The Tennessee Titans lost to the previously winless New York Jets on Sunday, and there’s no excuse for it.

Sure, the Titans didn’t have their top two receiving options, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. They also played without many other injured players, most notably OLB Bud Dupree.

But the Titans’ loss to the Jets was not the result of injuries. It wasn’t the result of unlucky breaks or any other factor that could be seen as having victimized the Titans.

Tennessee lost to the Jets because they failed to take advantage of key opportunities throughout the game, especially in the first half.

In overtime, the Titans managed the clock poorly and lost five yards on a careless, brutal delay of game penalty.

Though they would have tied the game had Randy Bullock converted a 49-yard field-goal attempt with 19 seconds left, the Titans were never close to winning.

Click to read full story


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here