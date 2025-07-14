Dash Cam Footage Needed In I-24 Murder Investigation

Dash cam videos from drivers traveling on Interstate 24 Saturday morning are requested for the murder of a Rutherford County man, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said.

Driver Noah Taylor, 22, of Smyrna, was killed while driving about 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 24 near Waldron Road toward Nashville, said Detective Thomas Burnett.

“Dash cam footage would be advantageous,” Burnett said. “We’re interested in information and dash cams from Interstate 840 to the Bell Road exit between 7 and 8 a.m.”

Drivers who have the videos or other information may contact Burnett at 615-904-3052.

Taylor’s family members are offering a $2,000 reward.

“Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect responsible,” Burnett said.

People with information may call Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867. Callers remain anonymous.

