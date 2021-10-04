Vickie Ann Warren, age 65, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021. She was a native of Lilbourn, MO but has lived most of her life in Rutherford County.

Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, James Earl and Joyce Davis Montgomery, and sister, Janice Penrod.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Warren, children, Charlotte Woodson, Jeremy Warren, and Angela Moses, sister, Becky Hillis, grandchildren, Devin, Noah, Mark, Abby, and great-grandchildren, Braxton and Benjamin.

A service for Vickie will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.