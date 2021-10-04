Gracie P. Allen, age 76, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at her residence. She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Gracie attended New Vision Baptist Church.

Gracie was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Ethel Mae Vaughn, sister, Mattie B. Taylor, and half-brother, Wesley Vaughn. She is survived by her husband, Joe Allen, daughter, Diamond (Ben) Hill, brothers, Bobby Lee Vaughn, Billy Lee Vaughn, and Hugh Lee Vaughn, sisters, Ruby D. Baird and Nellie William, granddaughter Jasmine (Dylan) Bower, and great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Ezra.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Burial will be at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.