Stefan Sonny Sundberg

Stefan Sonny Sundberg, age 31 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was born in Dunedin, FL.

Stefan is survived by his mother and stepfather, Natasha and Donald Voorhees of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Michele Voorhees of Murfreesboro, TN; children, Kaiden Zane Sundberg and Ryder Lane Sundberg both of McMinnville, TN; father, Kyle Chad Sundberg of Canada; grandparents, Catherine Loeb of Murfreesboro, TN, and Bernt and Norma Sundberg of Clarksville, TN; aunt and uncle, Tanesha, and Lee Scarbrough of Hoschton, GA.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PAWS of Rutherford County in memory of Stefan.

An online guestbook for the Sundberg family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here