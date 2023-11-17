Thousands of Dollars Worth of Merchandise Stolen from Michael Kors Store at Tanger Outlets

November 16, 2023 – A cash reward of more than $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the two persons, a man and a woman, who on Sunday afternoon stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Michael Kors store at the Tanger Outlets in South Nashville. Tanger posted a $5,000 reward today. Crime Stoppers is offering an additional reward of up to $1,000.

Surveillance footage shows the two thieves enter the store at 4:18 p.m. Sunday. The male wore a blue denim jacket with the New York Yankees logo in several areas, a white beanie hat, blue jeans, and a surgical mask. The female wore a black Victoria’s Secret sweatsuit/hoodie with the word PINK in white lettering on the back of the sweat top. She also wore a surgical mask. They were in the crowded store for five minutes before grabbing multiple purses from a wall display and a number of jackets from a rack near the door. An employee attempted to prevent them from exiting, but they pushed by her and fled into the parking lot. It appears they left in a black sedan, perhaps a Nissan Altima.

The two shoplifters will face, at minimum, charges of felony theft when they are arrested.

The police department, Tanger Outlets and Councilwoman Joy Styles have had discussions this week about shoplifting leading up to the busy holiday season. All parties are in agreement that thieves will be prosecuted to the fullest extent. Shoplifting investigations involving stores in the Green Hills area over the past few months have led to the identification of about a dozen suspects. Many of them have been arrested.

Anyone recognizing the two thieves from the Michael Kors case depicted in the accompanying surveillance video is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for the cash rewards.

1 of 2

Source: Metro Nashville Police Department

MORE CRIME NEWS