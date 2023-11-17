Our Favorite Holiday Recipes: Crescent-Wrapped Cranberry and Brie

We are sharing some of our favorite holiday recipes.
Today, we are sharing a recipe for Crescent-Wrapped Cranberry and Brie, a recipe that can be used for all sorts of holiday parties.
Crescent-Wrapped Cranberry and Brie
from Pillsbury
Ingredients
1 Apple
8 Grape clusters, small seedless red or green
1 Pear
1 Egg
3 tbsp Berry cranberry sauce or cranberry chutney, whole
1 tbsp Pecans
1 can Pillsbury crescent rolls, refrigerated
1 (8 oz) brie cheese, round
For this recipe, you can use crescent rolls or a dough sheet and you’ll be placing the brie cheese and cranberry sauce on the dough and wrapping the dough around to create a gorgeous holiday treat. Get the full, detailed recipe from Pillsbury.