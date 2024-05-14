Blue Raiders Add Former Standout Courtney Blakely

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Former MTSU standout and Arizona guard Courtney Blakely has signed with Middle Tennessee women’s basketball, head coach Rick Insell announced Monday morning.

“We are excited to welcome Courtney back home to finish where her career started,” Insell said. “Courtney is a dynamic guard. She has great speed, the ability to get to the rim and can score from different areas. She can also change the game defensively. Courtney was a big part of our success during her time here and we can’t wait to welcome her back to Murfreesboro.”

Blakely, a 5-8 guard from Gary, Indiana, played in 68 games and earned 11 starts during her initial stint at MTSU, helping guide the Blue Raiders to both the 2023 Conference USA Regular Season and Tournament titles. She averaged 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while seeing 20.3 minutes a night. The dynamic guard shot 40.4 percent from the field and totaled 81 steals while donning the Blue and White.

At Arizona, Blakely appeared in 29 games, averaging 5.0 points, 1.4 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game, while playing roughly 17 minutes a game. She logged a career-high 24 points against fifth-ranked Stanford.

