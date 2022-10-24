Monday, October 24, 2022
The Titans Beat the Colts for the Second Time This Season and Take Control of the AFC South

By Austin Timberlake
Final Score:

Titans- 19

Colts- 10

After losing their first 2 games of the year, the Titans (4-2) have now won 4 games in a row after taking down division foe Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1).

The only touchdown scored for Tennessee came by way of an interception return from Andrew Adams which was his first career pick-six. Kicker Randy Bullock scored the rest of the team’s points ending the day perfectly with 4 field goals.

The Titans’ defense played spectacularly, only giving up 10 points in the second half. David Long Jr. intercepted a pass as well. Matt Ryan was sacked 3 times by Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, and Bud Dupree. There was also a fumble recovered by Amani Hooker in the 4th quarter.

Derrick Henry carried the ball 30 times for 128 yards. This brings the Titans’ record to 25-3 all-time when he passes the 100-yard mark in a game.

Houston (1-4-1) will host the Titans next Sunday at 3:05 PM. This is another key division game for Mike Vrabel’s team.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.
