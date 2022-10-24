WEATHER 10-24-25,2022 Storms Move In

With dry conditions and gusty winds, burning is strongly discouraged today. We will see a major change in the weather beginning tomorrow with storms, cooler temps, and a very unsettled fall-like weekend on tap.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. High near 78. South southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.