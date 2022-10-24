Monday, October 24, 2022
WEATHER 10-24-25,2022 Storms Move In

Clark Shelton
By Clark Shelton
With dry conditions and gusty winds, burning is strongly discouraged today. We will see a major change in the weather beginning tomorrow with storms, cooler temps, and a very unsettled fall-like weekend on tap.

For your close to home LIVE radar find your county here

Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. High near 78. South southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Clark Shelton
