Monday, October 24, 2022
The Preds Look to Bounce Back This Week From a Shaky Start to the Season

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
The Predators (2-4-1) have lost their last 4 games after winning their first 2 games of the year.

Last week they lost to the Kings (3-4), Blue Jackets (3-4), and Flyers (4-2). This has put them in 5th place in the Central Division standings. It’s not ideal but it is still early in the season.

Nino Niederreiter is enjoying his first season in Nashville. So far he is leading the team with 4 goals which are tied for 8th place in the NHL.

Bridgestone Arena will host 2 games this week. The Blues (3-0) will come to town on Thursday, October 27th. Game time is set for 7 PM on ESPN+. The Capitals will play the Preds on Saturday, October 29 at 7 PM on NHLPP or ESPN+.

Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.
