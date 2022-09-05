The Learning Zone Set to Open its Newest Childcare Center in Smyrna

The Learning Zone will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newest child care center at 11 a.m., Sept. 7, at 200 Great Circle in Smyrna, Tenn. Anyone from the community is invited to attend.

The 15,656-square-foot center, built by CMK Properties, features 14 classrooms especially designed to serve families with children six weeks to five years of age. The site is home to The Learning Zone’s seventh child care center in middle Tennessee.

Now accepting applications, The Learning Zone is one of the most unique preschools and daycare in the Smyrna area. A child development center dedicated to a fun-filled learning experience during a child’s early years, The Learning Zone believes in providing quality care and education during these critical years of development.

“We are thrilled to now offer exceptional childcare to the families of Smyrna. As a father myself, I understand the peace of mind that parents look for when choosing childcare. Our goal is to provide that comfort along with a strong curriculum program in a state-of-the-art facility,” said Dwight Derringer, CEO of The Learning Zone. When speaking about staying on budget, the ahead of schedule delivery and overall build quality on the site developed by CMK Properties, Dwight stated “this is the best execution we have ever experienced!”

The city of Smyrna has grown more than 32% since the 2010 Census, with nearly 8% of local population being under five years old — which leads the state and national average by nearly 2%.

“It is exceptionally gratifying to develop these wonderful facilities for the Learning Zone,” said John Hopfensperger, CMK Properties president and CEO. “Their staff and world class curriculum give kid’s an amazing foundation and profoundly influence our next generation. CMK Properties is proud to be part of something that is special and impactful.”

Nashville-based KSA Architects designed the structure, with Rock City Construction as the general contractor for the project.

ABOUT THE LEARNING ZONE:

Learning Zone is a unique childcare experience that caters to families with children six weeks to five years old. Founded in 2016, Learning Zone has quickly become middle Tennessee’s choice for quality childcare. We offer a STEAM-based curriculum program provided by experienced educators. Our facilities are equipped with the latest technology to assist our young learners. In addition, our unique Seed-To-Table program encourages family-style dining, nutritious meals, and sustainability. Learning Zone currently has multiple locations in middle Tennessee and plans to continue expansion.

ABOUT CMK PROPERTIES:

CMK Properties is a boutique real estate services firm located in Brentwood,

Tennessee, specializing in real estate investment, development, asset and property management, brokerage, build to suit and debt placement. CMK sponsors and syndicates real estate focused offerings for accredited private investors, family offices, wealth managers, and institutional investors across the U.S., with more than three decades’ experience managing investors’ financial assets, as well as managing all types of commercial property, including more than $30 million in financial assets and more than 40 properties in 2021. CMK has developed more than $200 million of commercial and residential real estate, ranging from high-rise condos to medical office to single tenant retail. CMK has acted as buyer’s or seller’s broker in more than $100 million of transactions. Using its network of local, regional, and national lenders, CMK helps clients obtain debt financing for all types of projects.