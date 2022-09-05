Monday, September 5, 2022
CrimeMurfreesboro Police DepartmentNews

Police Investigating Labor Day Weekend Fatal crash on East Clark Blvd.

Press Release
By Press Release
E Clark Fatal Crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a single car wreck that left one person dead and four others injured on Sunday, Sept. 4.

The fatal crash occurred on E. Clark Blvd. at N. Tennessee Blvd. at 1 a.m. The intersection was closed for hours while the FACT investigated the crash.

The front passenger, 22-year-old Marcus Webb, of Lebanon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Everyone else in the car was taken to the hospital and treated for various injuries. The driver, Jamir Johnson, 24, of Perry, Georgia, Lamar Childress, 22, and Jeremiah Matthews, 20, both of Nashville, are in stable condition. Brandon Pace Jr., 20, also of Nashville, is in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation shows Johnson was driving a red Dodge Charger and failed to maintain the lane of traffic. The car left the right side of the road and hit a tree. Witnesses told police the driver was speeding, and the car did not have its headlights on. An open bottle of alcohol was found in the car.

Charges against the driver could be pending, according to FACT investigators.

Press Release
