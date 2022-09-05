Monday, September 5, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeCommunityPhoto of the Week: September 5, 2022
CommunityFeaturedLebanonLocal Living

Photo of the Week: September 5, 2022

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
0
34
Wilson-County-Fair
Photo by Austin Timberlake

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

This week’s photo is from the Wilson County Fair. From August 17-26 the James E. Ward Agricultural Center hosted a weekend of rides, petting zoos, food vendors, and live music. Lebanon hosts tens of thousands of people each year as people come from all across the state to enjoy this summer festival.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

Previous articleThe Learning Zone Set to Open its Newest Childcare Center in Smyrna
Next articleRibbon Cutting: Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop in Murfreesboro
Austin Timberlake
Austin Timberlake
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.