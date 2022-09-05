Photo of the Week: September 5, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

This week’s photo is from the Wilson County Fair. From August 17-26 the James E. Ward Agricultural Center hosted a weekend of rides, petting zoos, food vendors, and live music. Lebanon hosts tens of thousands of people each year as people come from all across the state to enjoy this summer festival.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.