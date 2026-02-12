Spot Repairs Planned on I-24 in Rutherford County

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct lane closures on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.

Beginning Monday, February 16, through Friday, February 20, contracted crews will intermittently close lanes on I-24 from mile markers 63 to 68. Crews will work in eastbound lanes from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and westbound lanes from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. At least two lanes will remain open at all times while crews work. Crews will be performing spot repairs on damaged sections of I-24 that were exacerbated by the recent snow and ice event. This work is more significant than pothole patching, as crews will use equipment to mill and pave small sections of roadway in an effort to minimize pothole impacts until the roadway can be fully resurfaced this spring.

I-24 from the Davidson County line (near mile marker 63) to Baker Road (near mile marker 71) is in TDOT’s 3-Year Pavement Plan to be resurfaced this year (see map). The contract on the project was awarded in December, but work cannot begin until Tennessee experiences warmer temperatures and asphalt plants fully reopen.

