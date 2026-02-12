2/12/26: Clear Sky and 52.5°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a current temperature of 52.5°F. The wind is mild, blowing at 4.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today’s highest recorded temperature reached 52.5°F, with lows anticipated to drop to 30.6°F. The winds have peaked at 6.5 mph, and there remains a minimal 1% chance of precipitation with no expected accumulated rainfall.
Tonight, the clear conditions are set to continue, with temperatures forecast to lower slightly to a minimum of 35.8°F. Winds will persist up to 6.5 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain low at 1%, maintaining a dry and clear night ahead.
Residents can expect continued clear skies with stable weather conditions into the upcoming evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|53°F
|31°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|58°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|57°F
|34°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|55°F
|50°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|62°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|66°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|63°F
|52°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
