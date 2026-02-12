Thursday, February 12, 2026
2/12/26: Clear Sky and 52.5°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a current temperature of 52.5°F. The wind is mild, blowing at 4.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s highest recorded temperature reached 52.5°F, with lows anticipated to drop to 30.6°F. The winds have peaked at 6.5 mph, and there remains a minimal 1% chance of precipitation with no expected accumulated rainfall.

Tonight, the clear conditions are set to continue, with temperatures forecast to lower slightly to a minimum of 35.8°F. Winds will persist up to 6.5 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain low at 1%, maintaining a dry and clear night ahead.

Residents can expect continued clear skies with stable weather conditions into the upcoming evening.

Today's Details

High
53°F
Low
31°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
27%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
53°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
5:24pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 53°F 31°F Mainly clear
Friday 58°F 27°F Overcast
Saturday 57°F 34°F Rain: slight
Sunday 55°F 50°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 62°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 66°F 48°F Overcast
Wednesday 63°F 52°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

