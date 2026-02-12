2/12/26: Clear Sky and 52.5°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a current temperature of 52.5°F. The wind is mild, blowing at 4.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s highest recorded temperature reached 52.5°F, with lows anticipated to drop to 30.6°F. The winds have peaked at 6.5 mph, and there remains a minimal 1% chance of precipitation with no expected accumulated rainfall.

Tonight, the clear conditions are set to continue, with temperatures forecast to lower slightly to a minimum of 35.8°F. Winds will persist up to 6.5 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain low at 1%, maintaining a dry and clear night ahead.

Residents can expect continued clear skies with stable weather conditions into the upcoming evening.

Today's Details High 53°F Low 31°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 27% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 53°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 6:35am Sunset 5:24pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 53°F 31°F Mainly clear Friday 58°F 27°F Overcast Saturday 57°F 34°F Rain: slight Sunday 55°F 50°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 62°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 66°F 48°F Overcast Wednesday 63°F 52°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email