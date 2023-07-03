Sounds Drop Dramatic 10-Inning Contest to the Memphis Redbirds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Nashville Sounds (44-35, 4-1) rallied back from three separate deficits, but were walked off in a dramatic 9-8 loss to the Memphis Redbirds (40-40, 1-4) on Sunday night at AutoZone Park. The loss was Nashville’s first of the second half and snapped a five-game winning streak.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro has 10 runs batted in this series, the most by a Sounds player in any single series in 2023. Brice Turang (June vs. Gwinnett) and Keston Hiura (April vs. Omaha) previously shared the high mark with nine each.

Keston Hiura knocked in his 10 th go-ahead run of the season with his bases-clearing double in the seventh. This leads all Nashville hitters.

go-ahead run of the season with his bases-clearing double in the seventh. This leads all Nashville hitters. Cam Devanney has reached base safely in each of his last 11 contests. He’s batting .353 (12-for-34) with three doubles, a triple, three homers and nine RBI since the streak began on June 13.

Josh VanMeter extended his on-base streak to 11 games tonight. He’s batting .257 (9-for-35) with a double, three homers, six RBI and 13 walks dating back to April 15. His bases on balls streak ended at eight games.

