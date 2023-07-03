Sounds Drop Dramatic 10-Inning Contest to the Memphis Redbirds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Nashville Sounds (44-35, 4-1) rallied back from three separate deficits, but were walked off in a dramatic 9-8 loss to the Memphis Redbirds (40-40, 1-4) on Sunday night at AutoZone Park. The loss was Nashville’s first of the second half and snapped a five-game winning streak.
Post-Game Notes
- Abraham Toro has 10 runs batted in this series, the most by a Sounds player in any single series in 2023. Brice Turang (June vs. Gwinnett) and Keston Hiura (April vs. Omaha) previously shared the high mark with nine each.
- Keston Hiura knocked in his 10th go-ahead run of the season with his bases-clearing double in the seventh. This leads all Nashville hitters.
- Cam Devanney has reached base safely in each of his last 11 contests. He’s batting .353 (12-for-34) with three doubles, a triple, three homers and nine RBI since the streak began on June 13.
- Josh VanMeter extended his on-base streak to 11 games tonight. He’s batting .257 (9-for-35) with a double, three homers, six RBI and 13 walks dating back to April 15. His bases on balls streak ended at eight games.
Source: Nashville Sounds
