Sip Like the Stars – Lainey Wilson & Kelsea Ballerini Share Their Favorite SONIC Drink Order

SONIC® Drive-In is the Ultimate Drink Stop®, and this summer, it’s

teaming up with some of the biggest names in music to spotlight their favorite SONIC drinks – remixed! With thousands of unique drink combinations, SONIC is sharing the refreshing drink customizations loved by JP Saxe, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and Metro Boomin beginning July 17 so fans can sip like their favorite stars – or be inspired to create their own. Craving strawberries in your soft drink or NERDS® Candy in your Slush? SONIC has everything to help your drink hit the high notes! The artists’ featured drink remix customizations include:

• JP Saxe – Mango Slush with NERDS Candy

• Kelsea Ballerini – Ocean Water® with Blue Raspberry and Lime

• Lainey Wilson – Sprite® Zero with Strawberries and Sugar-Free Peach

• Metro Boomin – Lemonade with Strawberries and Vanilla

“Our connection to music runs deep, and we are always looking for ways to authentically incorporate music into what we do,” said Lori Abou Habib, Chief Marketing Officer of SONIC. “Whether they’re jamming in the car at the drive-in or at a music festival, we know music is a huge part of our fans’ lives. Now, we’re partnering with these talented artists to showcase their favorite ways to customize their drinks at SONIC. Just as their genres offer music for every fan, there’s a drink to satisfy every craving at SONIC.”

The selection of add-ins like Cranberry and Sugar-Free Mango flavors, real fruit including Cherries and Lemons, and even NERDS Candy help make any soft drink, lemonade, limeade, iced tea or SONIC Slush strike the perfect chord.

“I have so many summertime memories from my teen years until now that involve SONIC,” said award- winning Country singer/songwriter Kelsea Ballerini. “From going with friends after games to grabbing something to sip on the way to soundcheck. My go-to has always been an Ocean Water, and when you remix it with blue raspberry and real limes…it’s a vacation in a cup.”

Diamond-certified producer, DJ, and artist Metro Boomin likes to cool off with his own refreshing treat. “SONIC brings back memories from my childhood. Growing up it was one of my go-to spots to grab a quick bite with my family,” said Metro Boomin. “Now whether I’m home or on tour, or just looking for a moment of nostalgia, I hit a local SONIC. You can’t beat a Lemonade with vanilla and real strawberries, especially in this summer heat!”

To recreate any of the musicians’ drink remix customizations or to craft one of their own, fans can visit one of the more than 3,500 SONIC locations across the U.S., as well as order ahead online or through the SONIC App.* Fans are invited to join the fun and share their favorite #SonicDrinkRemix on social.

Guests can feel good about enjoying their favorite musician’s #1 sips because every time they purchase a drink, they help local schools. Powered by the SONIC Foundation, SONIC donates a portion of all drink,slush and shake sales to support public education through the SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative.**

Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $26 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.