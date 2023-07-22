Country Music Hall of Fame Opens Eric Church Exhibit

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum celebrated the opening of its newest exhibition, Eric Church: Country Heart, Restless Soul, presented by Gibson. The exhibit chronicles Church’s unique path to stardom, from his early years playing late-night gigs in bars and writing songs in Nashville to his prominence as one of country music’s most authentic voices and revered rule-breakers. Included with museum admission, the exhibit is now open through June 2024.

The exhibit includes musical instruments, song manuscripts, stage wear, to

Additionally, Church has been invited to serve as the museum’s 2023 artist-in-residence. The annual series spotlights an artist with an exemplary body of work and asks the featured artist to create one-of-a-kind performances over multiple evenings. Church will produce and perform two shows in the museum’s CMA Theater on Aug. 29 and 30. Proceeds from the sold-out shows will benefit the nonprofit museum’s educational mission.

Cultivating a sound and approach uniquely his own, Church has held tight to his artistic identity throughout his more than two decades in Nashville, earning a devoted audience and amassing an impressive list of accolades, including 10 Billboard #1 country radio hits and multiple gold, platinum and multi-platinum-certified albums. With songwriting always at the center of his career, Church has written or co-written almost all of the songs he has recorded and released. A 10-time Grammy nominee and CMA Entertainer of the Year award-winner, Church continues to fill sold-out venues with his raucous live show, as well as challenge his own musical approach with every new level of success he achieves.