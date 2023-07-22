OBITUARY: Barbara Sue Thomas Huffman

Barbara Sue Thomas Huffman, age 70, passed away at home on hospice care on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Beloved daughter of the late, Fayetta and James Thomas; and sister of the late, Jim Thomas.

She was the dear wife of Billy Huffman; sister to Nancy Rademaker (Jim); adored aunt to Jill Rademaker, Mike Rademaker, Susan Rudroff (Corey), and Amy Sharratt.

Barbara was a wonderful, loving wife to Billy for 33 years. Barbara’s great loves were her family, her home, friends, garden, and collecting antiques.

Barbara graduated from Southeast Missouri State with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education with a special education certification. She taught special education for 42 years in Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee. She loved her students and made school a fun place.

Memorial donations may be made to www.empowermecenter.com, an organization helping young people with disabilities.

